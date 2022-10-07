Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.14 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

