Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded down $44.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,171.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,186.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,113.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,649.59 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

