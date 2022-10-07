Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $9.39 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. LHC Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $576.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.94 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

