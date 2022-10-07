Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

ACN stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average of $296.14. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

