Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,516 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE IEX traded down $6.15 on Friday, hitting $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,874. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

