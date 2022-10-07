Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.07. 241,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.75 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

