DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $60.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of DD opened at $53.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

