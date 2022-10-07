Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Sells C$14,182.00 in Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) Director Jean Martineau sold 5,000 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total value of C$14,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 856,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,428,088.87.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Dynacor Group stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.77. 12,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.08. Dynacor Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$107.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

Dynacor Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

