Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.71, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.