Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 262 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,925. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

