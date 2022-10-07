Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDS traded down $6.62 on Friday, hitting $412.63. 12,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,207. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

