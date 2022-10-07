Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.53. 129,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

