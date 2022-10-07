Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. 145,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

