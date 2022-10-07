Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,435 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 27.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $145.47. 112,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,691. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

