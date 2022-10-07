Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 57,810 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 16.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. 171,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

