Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

