Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 269,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

