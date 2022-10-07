Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 614,888 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,499,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,707,000 after buying an additional 236,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 935,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,836. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

