Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.76. 1,446,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,597,342. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

