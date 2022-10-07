Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,601. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

