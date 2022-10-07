Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,815 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 3.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

AEP traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 84,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

