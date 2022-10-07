EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.46

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.46 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 32274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

EDPFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

