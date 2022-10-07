Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.8 %

ELAN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

