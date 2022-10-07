Eleven Finance Price Tops $0.0031 (ELE)

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Eleven Finance has a market cap of $11,657.29 and $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eleven Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Eleven Finance

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 tokens. The official website for Eleven Finance is eleven.finance. Eleven Finance’s official message board is elevenfinance.medium.com. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @elevenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eleven Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Eleven Finance (ELE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Eleven Finance has a current supply of 5,320,822 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Eleven Finance is 0.00313769 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eleven.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eleven Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eleven Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eleven Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

