Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.90. 92,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $310.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock valued at $70,321,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

