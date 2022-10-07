ElonDoge (EDOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ElonDoge (EDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ElonDoge token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ElonDoge has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. ElonDoge has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $29,482.00 worth of ElonDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ElonDoge Token Profile

ElonDoge’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. ElonDoge’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,760,029,724,933 tokens. ElonDoge’s official website is elondoge.io. ElonDoge’s official Twitter account is @elondogeio. The official message board for ElonDoge is medium.com/elondoge.

Buying and Selling ElonDoge

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonDoge (EDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonDoge has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonDoge is 0 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $111.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elondoge.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ElonDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ElonDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

