Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.86.
About Eltek
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.