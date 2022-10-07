Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

