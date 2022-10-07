Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.95

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 5253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $989.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at $14,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 45,289.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

