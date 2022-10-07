Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 5.3%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 60,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 431,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 45.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

About Emerita Resources

(Get Rating)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.