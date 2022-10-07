Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

EMR stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $77.83. 4,655,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,540. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

