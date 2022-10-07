Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

