Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.26. 98,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

