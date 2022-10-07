Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -226.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Insider Activity

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading

