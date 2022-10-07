Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.42. Approximately 37,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,752,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Enerplus by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.