Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Up 7.4%

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Engine Gaming and Media Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of C$15.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Engine Gaming and Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

Featured Stories

