EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.14

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.14 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 29.38 ($0.36). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 29.10 ($0.35), with a volume of 4,371,195 shares traded.

ENQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.34) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.17. The company has a market capitalization of £572.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16.

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 720,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £180,156.25 ($217,685.17). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,441,304 shares of company stock valued at $80,702,256.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

