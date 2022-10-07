Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.43.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Envestnet Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

