Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.12

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 5815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Envestnet Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 156.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 29.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

