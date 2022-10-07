Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 585.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,941,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,082,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,268 shares of company stock worth $12,990,246. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

