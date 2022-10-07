Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Vroom Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $165.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after buying an additional 1,472,379 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

