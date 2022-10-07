Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $228.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $228.64 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.51.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,981,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

