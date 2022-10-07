Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $100.00 at BTIG Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.49% from the company’s current price.

ESTA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

