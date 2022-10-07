Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,515. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

