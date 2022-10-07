Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,540 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.