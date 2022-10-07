Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $6,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $194.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

