Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $347,784,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after acquiring an additional 893,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.