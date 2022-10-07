Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

