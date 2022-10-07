Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

EXPE traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,726. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

