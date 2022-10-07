Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $951,000 Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Core Laboratories worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,098,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 370,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:CLB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. 2,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,254. The stock has a market cap of $752.40 million, a PE ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

