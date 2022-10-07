Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,970,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after acquiring an additional 323,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $153.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.